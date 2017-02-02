Developmental disability community prepares for special session budget fight

MADISONVILLE- Friday, the governor is expected to call lawmakers into a 10-day special session and parents of the state's special needs children spent Thursday finalizing their plans to fight for funding when that session kicks off in a week and a half.

Across the state, there are thousands of children and adults with developmental disabilities who need support, either to live in their own homes and/or contribute to their communities.

Medicaid-funded waivers and state-funded Human Services Districts have been meeting those needs for many, but not most. And over the last decade, their availability has been diminishing due to state budget cuts.

"I should not have to fight this hard," said Annie Cummer, a mother of three boys with autism.

Cummer was one of about 100 parents who met on the Northshore Thursday to share their desperation over the potential loss of even more services.

"When people know about programs and services, and when the community knows what you're going through, then they can do better," said Cummer.

That's the hope for the group heading into this month's special session on the state budget. They're hoping to save, and possibly increase funding, that will give more families more help more often. More parents than ever before are banding together with that goal.

"It's not a good system unless it's on a large scale for everyone with a disability to be able to have what they need," said Liz Gary with Louisiana Council's Advocacy Network, or LaCAN.

Another part of the message is getting state lawmakers to realize there's a large pot of federal money available to help these programs thrive, but it requires the state to put up a little bit more money, to meet match requirements, to get it.

"For the waiver services, we're only asking for $1.6 million," said Sandy Winchell with Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council, "And that would bring 627 people off of the waiting list, which is not a lot when you have 15,000 on the waiting list, but at least it would be tremendous for those 627 people."

It's been a long, repetitive battle, but it's not one any of these parents plan to back down from soon.

The special session is expected to go from February 13 until the 23rd. The regular session is set to start April 10 and last two months.

(© 2017 WWL)