Dog dragged to its death says Humane Society

SLIDELL – The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $500 reward after a dog was apparently dragged to its death Sunday night in Slidell.

According to Jeff Dorson of the Humane Society, a couple driving in a vehicle on Highway 433 rode past a Chevy pickup truck when they saw a dog, tethered to the vehicle and being dragged behind it.



Dorson said the couple told him that the pickup and their vehicle pulled in to a gas station parking lot and that the driver of the pickup claimed the incident was “an accident,’ then unchained the dog and left it dead on the side of the road.



The witness said they also noticed a second pit bull dog tethered in the back of the pickup truck, but inside the open air part of the pickup.



The witnesses took several photos and the Humane Society said that even if the incident was an accident, the suspect should face cruelty charges.

The Humane Society of Louisiana has established a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the person responsible for the death of this dog. Individuals, foundations and businesses may also contribute to this fund by contacting the Humane Society at 1-901-268-4432 or by contacting the group at stopcruelty11@gmail.com. Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to call the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-809-8200.

