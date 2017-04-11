Dredging project for the Tangipahoa River gets green light, funding

AMITE -- The Corps of Engineers has announced plans to dredge the mouth of the Tangipahoa River before the end of this year.



Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller says the $1 million project will make the last few hundred yards of the river 14 feet deep from its current two-foot depth.

Miller says the change will leave the river more navigable for boaters, and possibly result in better drainage, to assist with river flooding.



Miller says the parish is planning a hydrology study of the waterway to help develop potential, future flood control projects.



