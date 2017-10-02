Driver ditches clothes, car after chase ends at Slidell airport, officials say

Photo courtesy: Richie Artigue (Photo: Richie Artigue, WWL)

SLIDELL, LA. - Officials at the Slidell Airport say a man rammed a gate before crashing into a telephone pole and fleeing into a wooded area Wednesday morning.

Airport Director Richie Artigue tells Eyewitness News that the man ran into the woods to hide from police. Artigue said the man took off his clothes when a snake climbed up his pants.

Artigue said the man was taken into custody. Details about what led the man onto Airport property have not been released at this time.

Officials say the Slidell Airport is still open for business.

Monday’s incident is not the first time something strange has happened on the Slidell Airport’s property. In August, a Mississippi man was arrested after spinning ‘donuts’ in a pickup truck on the airport’s runway.

The man later told police that he was “just being stupid.”

