Driver sought in fatal Hammond hit-and-run

HAMMOND, La. – Deputies on the north shore are looking for a man they believe hit two people walking on the side of a road, leaving one of them dead.

According to Crimestoppers, Bennie Jones, 54, is wanted in connection with the June 19 hit-and-run.

Officials said a man and woman were walking on West Club Deluxe Road when they were hit by a vehicle about 10 p.m.

Walter Collier, 31, of Ponchatoula died from the wreck. The female victim was hospitalized, but there is no word on her condition.

Anyone with information on Jones or his whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at (800) 554-5245.

© 2017 WWL-TV