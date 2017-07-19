Drug bust leads to eight arrests for meth, pot, cruelty to juveniles

INDEPENDENCE -- Several months of surveillance and undercover drug deals led to eight arrests on various drug charges and charges of cruelty to a juvenile.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, eight people were arrested after several departments executed a search warrant at 54211 Addison Road on July 11.

During a search of the house, agents found methamphetamine, syringe and needle combinations better known as “RIGS,” marijuana, and prescription pills. According to police, digital scales, glass smoking pipes and numerous other items related to street level narcotics sales were also found inside the house.





In addition to the drugs and drug paraphernalia, police say agents found three juveniles in a car parked in front of the home, along with even more narcotics.

Those juveniles were placed into the state's custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, Street Crimes Unit, Criminal Investigations Division were all involved in the investigation along with the state Office of Probation and Parole.

