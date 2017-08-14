Employees recognize former coworker as armed robber at Slidell truck stop

SLIDELL -- Employees at a Slidell truck stop recognized an armed robber as their former coworker, leading to his capture, according to police.

According to the Slidell Police Department, 28-year-old Clarence Burkett went in to the Travel Centers of American truck stop just after 9 p.m. on Aug. 13 armed with a handgun. Police say Burkett demanded money from the cash register and, after receiving it, fled the scene.

Despite the sunglasses and hoodie Burkett was wearing at the time of the robbery, his former coworkers recognized him and helped police find him, according to SPD.

Police say Burkett was arrested an hour later at a motel, where officers found evidence of the robbery inside his room.

Burkett was booked for simple robbery and may face more charges as he is currently on probation for a previous theft charge.

