Experts offer advice to families impacted by threat of terrorism

SLIDELL - When 8-year-old Macey Geissler was asked if she knew what happened at the Ariana Grande concert Monday night, she said, "Daddy said 22 people got hurt, or killed."

Geissler, a fan of Grande, and in the age range of some of the Manchester explosion victims, said the incident, "makes me feel sad."

Her dad, Michael Geissler felt even worse to have to tell his daughter about the attack on young music fans like her.

"This is supposed to be a safe and family-friendly environment for the kids to enjoy a concert, one of their favorite artists, and then to leave, hopefully after a good time, to see what has happened is scary," he said.

But clueing kids in, then helping them cope with any fear and/or anxiety that may result, is a recommended 'best practice' by family counselors.

"For parents to take that initiative and sit down with their kids and explain the realities, the possibilities, what's realistic, what's going on, what can happen and how they can handle it if something presents danger for them," said Christina Carter with Intu It Parenting & Wellness in Covington.

When it comes to attending large crowd venues or events, the suggestions to stay safe and together in an emergency are numerous.

"The first thing you can do is point out to your child an area that you all recognize as a safe location or a location where you all will meet up," said Louisiana State Police Trooper Dustin Dwight, "The second thing would be to find a police officer or security, whoever is working there. Point them out to the child and say this is who you need to come to. This is who is going to protect us if something bad starts happening."

Geissler's game plan includes those tips and then some.

"The two older kids are familiar with my phone number, with their mother's number," he said, "I'll also slip a business card with my number into their pockets."

Though devastating, families are advised to take the attack as a reminder of what could be at any time, anywhere, to anyone.

Law enforcement also encourages you, and your children, to report anything that looks suspicious.

The FBI has a helpful app parents can download onto their phones and their children's phones for quick information to share in an emergency. It's called "FBI Child ID." State Farm insurance also offers several tips on staying safe and together when in large crowds: https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/smart-ideas/25-ways-to-stay-safer-in-large-crowds

