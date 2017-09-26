Fallen Slidell police officer laid to rest

SLIDELL- One community bid an emotional goodbye to one of its most popular police officers Tuesday.

Slidell Lt. Ray Dupuy was killed last week, while off duty, when a vehicle pulled in front of his motorcycle.

More than 400 people filled the Slidell Municipal Auditorium to pay their respects, before joining his family for burial at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.

"All units, S.P.D. 100, Lt. Ray Dupuy, is 10-7. End of Watch: September 21, 2017," said a dispatcher over police radios Tuesday.

The last call for 52-year-old Dupuy was coupled with somber, but special final words by those who loved him most.

"Duty, honor, respect, dedication, loving, caring, generous, these are all words that can describe my brother Ray, both in his family and in his work," said Kevin Dupuy. "He had a serious side, but he never missed an opportunity to laugh and have a drink with his friends and family."

"A man who could bear all the problems of this world with a smile," said his son, Ray Dupuy III. "He sought to help others not for valor, or glory or recognition, but only to ease their suffering and maybe to bring a little more light in the world."

The 23-year police veteran was also remembered by colleagues and friends for his behavior behind the badge, while honored by strangers for his kindness in the community he called home.

"Ray always was a good cop," said friend Kevin Folse, "Good man, a good person, a good friend. Ray always did the right things."

And though the pain of his sudden loss is still raw, Dupuy's positive attitude in life is being reinforced in his absence with his children leading the way.

"I can't believe you won't be at my wedding, and that my children will never get to meet their amazing Paw Paw, but I'll make sure they know how awesome you were," said his daughter Krysten.

"I shall go forth without fear and with pride in my heart, for I know my father has prepared me to face anything with a smile," said his son.

Following Tuesday's services, Dupuy, who was also a Navy veteran, was interred at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Slidell.

