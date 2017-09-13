ST. TAMMANY -- Dan Watson's initial state of mind Wednesday was pleasant surprise.

"I just felt really relieved and I thought all the people that have supported Nanette would be happy to hear that, at last, at least, we've made it to the next step," Watson said.

That was in reaction to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner agreeing with Watson's family's belief, and an independent autopsy he fought to get, that his daughter, Nanette Krentel, was murdered.

Dr. Charles Preston also confirmed the 49-year-old former teacher had a gunshot wound to the head when she was found in her burned down home in Lacombe on July 14. What the Covington-area fire chief's wife didn't have, was soot in her airway.

But that optimism of forward momentum in what has been a quietly moving case, quickly turned to confusion as the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office said, at this time, its "investigation does not necessarily support the Coroner's conclusion in this case."

Watson said that sort of dissension among the investigating agencies isn't a new observation to him.

"I don't know what people are doing," he said. "I understand an investigator can't reveal what is happening with an investigation, but to dispute the Coroner's findings, that's disheartening."

Watson believes support from the community has helped him put pressure on the agencies to find answers quicker and to be more open about them.

"I know there's a lot of people who have been praying for us and praying for Nanette," he said, "Keep it up."

Because, Watson says, he's absolutely keeping up his fight to get justice for Nanette.

Krentel's father is returning to court tomorrow, seeking preservation of all investigative materials from all agencies involved in the case.

Efforts to show support to the family financially and emotionally continue on the Facebook page "Justice for Nanette."

