COVINGTON, La. -- While many people started the holiday weekend with a day off, hundreds in St. Tammany Parish doubled their workload getting Christmas meal boxes ready for less fortunate families.

Managing the meal box madness is a monstrous task, but Tracey Martinez says it's worth it. Martinez and her children have volunteered to be part of the operation for the past five years.

"It's definitely rewarding to see it all come together," she said, "When you're putting together 1,500 boxes to donate to families who may not otherwise have a nice Christmas dinner, you're giving back to the community."

Packing a "Feeding the Needy" meal box starts with unpacking turkeys at St. Paul's School in Covington, then they're loaded as the anchor to a 10-item meal for a family of five. But they're not complete without big Christmas wishes from the group's littlest helpers.

"It's fun because you get to make cards for people who don't have anything," said 9-year-old Samantha McMahon.

But the work doesn't just consist of a two-day blitz operation. It starts for the next year almost as soon as it ends for the current Christmas. And the beginning is fundraising. The Covington Rotary spends the year securing corporate sponsors and raising nearly $60,000 from the community for the project, along with creating the recipient list, which has all been John Baldwin's baby for 15 years.

"You listen to the stories and you see the meltdowns and you see the needs," Baldwin said, "You go and deliver that food to a house where, that if you didn't bring that box of food, quite often, there is no food in the house."

Fast forward to after the items are packed, the same 800 volunteers take the boxes right to the doorsteps of the area's needy families on Christmas morning, bringing full circle the Rotary and program motto, "Service above Self."

Meal deliveries start at 7:30 a.m. Christmas morning and will include travel through all three Northshore parishes.

For more information on the Feeding the Needy program, visit their website.

