Fire chief whose wife was killed faces investigation

COVINGTON – A civil service complaint has been filed against the chief of St. Tammany Parish Fire District 12 by an employee of the district on a number of issues.



The complaint, filed by Thomas E. Williamson of Covington, accuses Chief Stephen Krentel of questionable practices while in office, particularly during the time since his wife was shot and killed and their home was set on fire in July.

The Civil Service Board for St. Tammany Fire Protection District 12 voted Wednesday morning to to open an investigation into the allegations and hold the first hearing on the matter Nov. 20.



The complaint, filed with the Civil Service Board Wednesday, alleges a possible relationship between the chief and a non-classified subordinate, misuse of department property, misuse of sick leave and other various incidents having to do with the time since the fire destroyed his home.

Krentel says there is nothing to the complaint. "There is no basis on anything that calls into question my ability to do my job, calls into question anything about the death of my wife."



The complaint also alleges that Krentel has threatened to intimidate people who have said things since the fire.

