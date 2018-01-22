Firefighters turn to online fundraising to help cover response costs

FRANKLINTON- The Town of Franklinton has a population of a little more than 3,700 people.

Its fire department only has five people paid to cover emergencies for that population, plus a few miles on the outskirts.

The 20 others that make up the roster are volunteers.

It's a proud bunch doing their best out of one fire station on 11th Avenue, always striving to do better, with only $230,000 dollars a year.

"It's kind of a hard decision on my part to say, 'okay, do I spend this money here for a fireman that may never go in a structure fire or do I maintain this pumper that's going to be producing water for that firefighter?' " explained volunteer Fire Chief Dustin Wascom.

The department can usually find help through grants for things like safety gear, equipment and specialty vehicles, but struggles for ways to provide everyday uniforms, online training and updated ways to communicate emergency calls.

Department leaders say they know that the city is doing everything it can to provide as many resources as it can. However, often times the firefighter association has to get creative in order to access everything that they need. That has included fundraiser dinners, charging for parish fair parking in their lot and donation mailers, all run by the firefighters' association.

This year, they've taken their money message online.

"We figure why not just go to social media and see?" said Deputy Chief Brandon LaSalle, who is also the association president. "It wouldn't hurt to try. What's the worst that can happen, we don't get anything?"

At the same time, volunteer relatives and supporters have started an auxiliary organization to increase fundraising events and outcomes.

"I think that our community is going to get behind us and get behind our guys and definitely support them and their efforts to continue servicing us," said Tori Waldrep, who started the auxiliary and is also a volunteer firefighter's wife.

It's a little known, small-town circumstance that this department isn't letting slow it down.

