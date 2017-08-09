First case of West Nile Virus diagnosed in St. Tammany Parish this year

COVINGTON -- The first case of West Nile Virus in a human this year in St. Tammany Parish has been diagnosed.

According to St. Tammany Parish Mosquito Abatement District, a confirmed case of West Nile Virus was diagnosed in northern Covington. Only one case of West Nile Virus was diagnosed in St. Tammany Parish last year.

Authorities say they've collected 34 positive samples out of 3981 mosquito pools they've tested. Most fo the positive pools were in the Mandeville, Covington and Madisonville areas.

"Populations of (the southern house mosquito) typically peak from mid-May to mid-June," a release from the Mosquito Abatement District said. "During July-September, arboviral transmission of West Nile Virus increases dramatically."

The Department of Health and Hospitals urges all citizens to take precautions, such as wearing mosquito repellents and keeping their doors and screens closed as much as possible.

