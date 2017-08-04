Five arrested after attempted car theft in Slidell

(Photo: Slidell Police Department)

SLIDELL -- Five people were arrested, including a 15-year-old, after one of them attempted to steal a pickup truck in Slidell Friday morning.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers arrested five people after a woman woke up to find one of them inside her pickup truck with the engine running.

Police say the suspect, 25-year-old Robert Clarence, jumped out of the truck and fled the scene when he saw the truck's owner come out of her home. According to police, a green Chevrolet pickup truck with four other people inside was waiting for him as a getaway car.

Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of St. Christopher Street and quickly found the green pickup truck with the suspects inside, according to police.

Officers pulled over the vehicle and the would-be victim identified the driver, 25-year-old Robert Clarence, as the man who tried to steal her truck. Police say no one inside the vehicle denied that they'd tried to steal the truck and none of them could give officers any reason why they were in the neighborhood at 3:15 a.m. except that they "were lost."

"Obviously, the officers did not believe their sorry excuse of a story," a statement from the Slidell Police Department said.

All five people in the vehicle were arrested, including a 15-year-old.

Robert Clarence , 25, from New Orleans, was booked with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, switched license plate, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

, 25, from New Orleans, was booked with attempted theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, switched license plate, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension. Eric VanBuren , 19, from New Orleans, was booked with principal to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

, 19, from New Orleans, was booked with principal to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Lawrence Toliver , 25, from Thibodeaux, was booked with principal to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

, 25, from Thibodeaux, was booked with principal to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. Jaquan Brown , 17, from Opelousas, was booked with principal to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

, 17, from Opelousas, was booked with principal to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. The 15-year-old juvenile, from New Orleans, was booked with principal to attempted theft of a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana.

© 2017 WWL-TV