Five men arrested during drug bust on the North Shore

HAMMOND, La. -- Five men are in jail after sheriff's deputies said they found drugs during a home raid.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the arrests happened during an operation to crack down on crime.

A search warrant was brought to an Independence home on Larussa Lane where multiple narcotics purchases had been made, deputies said.

During the raid, deputies said they found numerous drugs such as Xanax, heroin and 60 grams of crack cocaine hidden inside a clothes hamper.

Allen Cook, Shelby Snow, Shep Garner, Omie Bickham and David Blount Jr., were all arrested and booked with various drug charges. Investigators said all of the men denied any knowledge of the drugs or paraphernalia found in the home, although deputies said most of the items were in plain view.

