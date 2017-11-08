Former assisted-living facility cook convicted for rape of dementia patient

Jerry Kan, 59, a former cook at a memory-care facility in Mandeville, was sentenced Wednesday (Nov. 8) to 12 years in prison for raping a woman who lived there.

MANDEVILLE -- A former staff member at an assisted-living facility was found guilty of raping one of the patients.

According to District Attorney Warren Montgomerey's office, 59-year-old Jerry Kan raped a 78-year-old dementia patient in August, 2016, while he worked as a cook at the Beau Provence Memory Care Assisted Living center.

Kan admitted to having sex with the unidentified dementia patient in a recorded statement to police, according to the DA's office. However, he insisted the sex was consensual.

Prosecutors argued that because fo the woman's condition, she could not consent to sex. The jury agreed, and returned a unanimous guilty verdict.

Kan will serve 12 years for third-degree rape without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

