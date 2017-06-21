Former Fontainebleau High teacher pleads guilty to molesting student

(Photo: Photo via Warren Montgomery, DA)

COVINGTON, La. – A former North Shore teacher is facing five years in jail after pleading guilty to molesting a 16-year-old student.

William Leto, 38, was a math teacher and assistant girl’s basketball coach at the school.

Officials said Leto’s contact with the student began on social media and turned sexual.

Leto was sentenced Monday to five years in jail without parole, probation of suspension of sentence. Once Leto gets out of jail, he is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

