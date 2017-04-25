Former Mandeville police officer's termination upheld

MANDEVILLE- A Civil Service Board has upheld the termination of an officer accused of stealing batteries from a Home Depot.

Mandeville Police say on February 20, Johnny Sanders, who was then employed by the department but was off duty, was issued a misdemeanor summons by the St. Tammany Sheriff's Office for theft of goods. Sanders was placed on administrative leave for a month until he was fired following an internal investigation. Monday night, April 24, the Mandeville Municipal Police Employees' Civil Service Board considered Sanders' appeal of the termination, but ultimately voted to uphold it.

Chief Gerald Sticker said, "This now former officer's action has discredited himself and has brought this department under disrepute. Those who break the very laws that they are sworn to enforce will not be tolerated and I will root them out unapologetically! This department and this city deserves better."

Sanders has yet to enter a plea in the theft case.







