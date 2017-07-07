Former police officer arrested for alleged bribery

PEARL RIVER, La. -- A former reserve officer with the Pearl River Police Department was arrested Thursday after allegedly bribing a current police officer.

According to authorities, Jimmy Wallace, along with his current employer Ronnie Marshall, were arrested by the Pearl River Police Department July 6 for public bribery, a felony offense.

Marshall is the owner of A-1 Towing, according to police.

The two men allegedly offered a Pearl River Police Officer $500 for information and pictures from within the police department.

Wallace and Marshall were both arrested and transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail without incident.

© 2017 WWL-TV