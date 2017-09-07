Former WWL-TV engineer killed in Slidell train wreck

SLIDELL, LA. - One man died after his car crashed into a passenger train on the Northshore, according to reports Tuesday night.

The parish coroner identified the man as 82-year-old Albert Moliere.

Officials said the train was leaving Slidell with 51 people aboard when it approached the crossing at Carr Drive.

Evidence on the scene suggested that Moliere bypassed the crossing arms and drove onto the railroad track into the path of the train, authorities said. Moliere's small pickup truck was pushed off the track and landed in a nearby marsh. Moliere was ejected from the truck during the wreck.

Moliere worked for more than 30 years as a video engineer at WWL-TV. He was one of the original members of the staff when it signed on the air Sept. 7, 1957 and worked at the station until retiring in 1990. He continued to work as a freelance camera operator and engineer, including for TV broadcasts of New Orleans Saints games and other sporting events.

Officials said none of the train passengers were hurt during the crash.

