Franklinton man sentenced to life in prison for raping five-year-old girl

FARNKLINTON – A Franklinton man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a five-year-old girl about six years ago, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.

Lance Grandison, 32, was convicted in August of first degree rape. According to Warren, Grandison knew the family of the victim and she was left in his care when the incident occurred in 2011. The victim, now 11 years old, disclosed the rape last year to her mother, who then contacted the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office. Grandison was later arrested.

According to Warren, a Washington Parish jury voted unanimously to convict Grandison on August 10. The sentencing hearing took place on September 7. Assistant District Attorneys Jason Cuccia and Casey Dieck prosecuted the case before District Judge William Knight.

Grandison’s conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

