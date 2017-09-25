Funeral, procession for Slidell Lt. Ray Dupuy

Slidell Lieutenant Ray Dupuy (Photo: Slidell Police)

SLIDELL - The visitation, funeral and procession for Lieutenant Ray Dupuy will be held in Slidell Tuesday. The route of the funeral procession has been set.



Visitation will be held at the Slidell City Auditorium beginning at 9 a.m. until the start of the funeral around noon.

Family and friends of Lieutenant Dupuy are invited to attend the services at the auditorium (2056, 2nd Street) at noon.



A police procession will follow the funeral services. Interment in the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery (34888 Grantham College Drive, Slidell, Louisiana) is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

The procession will begin at the Slidell City Auditorium around 1:30 p.m. A map of the route is below. Traffic may be affected.

