'Great Save' highlights silver linings of Heart Hospital closure

COVINGTON - Peggy Hartdegen is full of smiles and thanks today, but hours after the E.R. nurse walked out of work one night in March, she was back as a patient in a life-threatening situation.

"It's hard," she recalled emotionally, "I went home. I went to bed. I remember nothing."

Following a quick response to her 911 call for back pain and leg numbness, Hartdegen's co-workers at Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, figured out fast that she had an extensive tear to her aorta, the large blood vessel that sends blood from the heart throughout the rest of the body.

Because of those numerous swift actions, Hartdegen's survival is a rare one.

A unique factor in Hartdegen's save is that the surgeon who repaired her aorta was only able to do so because another specialist was in the hospital at the time to free him up. That physician has only been at Lakeview for three months, since the Louisiana Heart Hospital in Lacombe closed. He was one of 160 employees Lakeview took on following the Heart Hospital's bankruptcy-related closure. Hundreds of new patients followed.

"We were happy to be able to step in for the sake of the patients, for the sake of the community, and provide them a home," said Lakeview CEO Bret Kolman.

"We were able to move our practice to this area and had a hospital, a place, a home where we could work and do our procedures," said former Heart Hospital employee Dr. Sergio Barrios, who is an interventional cardiologist.

But there are aftershocks still being felt in the community from the Heart Hospital's closure, including a $160,000 budget hole left with the area's fire district.

"We're still waiting to see if a for-profit company will come in and purchase the heart hospital so we can resume receiving that ad valorem revenue," said St. Tammany Fire District #3 Chief Pat Sicard.

Though this was a loss for Lacombe, many others consider it their gain, especially Hartdegen.

As for the future of the Heart Hospital, we requested information for any possible pending sales and an update on the bankruptcy case, but the law firm representing the hospital did not respond by news time.



