Harahan man dies in crash on I-12

SLIDELL – A crash on I-12 claimed the life of a Harahan man on Monday morning.



The crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday on I-12 near the I-10/12/59 interchange.



Louisiana State Police say that 53-year-old Charles Stein was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on I-12. Stein’s vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, down an embankment and into a guardrail on I-10 westbound.



Stein was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Louisiana State Police said.



Troopers found no indication of braking before the crash. Stein was pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

