Help a St. Tammany family in need this Christmas

COVINGTON- With Halloween behind us, this first of November is kicking off preparations for the holiday season.

St. Tammany Project Christmas took applications from dozens of families who are in need of a little help making Christmas special for their children or elderly relatives. The organization aims to meet the kids' gift requests and provide the family with a Christmas meal. They're looking at helping more than 600 families this year, so they need the community's support through adopting a wish list, donating funds for the dinners or hosting toy drives.

If you'd like to get involved, head to www.stprojectchristmas.org.

