SLIDELL, La. -- It has been almost four years since allegations arose about the Belair Homeowners' Association possibly falling victim to Laura Kozma, a former employee.

Monday, the AG's Office arrested Kozma for theft over $25,000, money laundering over $20,000 and bank fraud.

"We're relieved as homeowners that we finally got results," said Harry Simmons, who took over as the Home Owner's Association President when the allegations against Kozma surfaced in 2013.

But the arrest raises questions about how no one noticed the missing dues that Kozma is accused of depositing into a secret bank account for the association.

Attorney Bailey Morse, who specializes in general business practices and enforcement of Home Owner's Association at Jones Fussell in Covington, says there are key actions associations can take to keep that from happening.

"Make sure that the management and the affairs of the association are being closely monitored and that they are paying attention to the monthly ins and outs, and other revenue expenses the association, in general, is taking," she said.

Morse says that can be done by requiring two signatures on every check, written or deposited, and requiring receipts or invoices for any money movement, as well as opening the finances for review monthly.

Those are tips another Slidell-area association says its proud it already follows, despite not collecting an annual or monthly dues, but instead requesting $10 donations from homeowners for neighborhood newsletters, signs and the annual Night Out Against Crime event.

"We have a president's report, vice president's report, secretary, treasurer where we allow and we do disclose what the bank account has in it and what's came in and what's went out for full transparency," said WWAM Residents' Association President Zane Galbert.

The situation in Belair can also be a learning opportunity for homeowners, with the number one lesson being to get involved and stay involved.

"It's often times hard because we get bogged down in our day to day lives, but at the end of the day, it's a service that you're paying for," said Morse, "Like anything, we take pride in where we live, be involved, be mindful and also be appreciative of the people who step up to actually serve in those capacities."

But if a homeowner is concerned about association activities, they do have the right to review the organization's records and its recommended those concerns be brought before the full board at a meeting.

Belair's current home owner's association leadership says it's made all of the recommended changes, including having its finances audited independently on a monthly basis, and assigning someone not authorized to sign checks as the daily mail recipient.

"Everything is a lot better now than what it was," said Belair Board President Jimmy Herod.

And they're hoping their experience serves as a warning to all.

© 2017 WWL-TV