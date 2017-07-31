ST. TAMMANY -- As word spread down Carey Street in Slidell about the lengths a homeowner had to go to to protect herself from an intruder, neighbors started to question their own safety.

"Shocked really. It's a little bit surprising and a little unsettling," said neighbor David Korba.

"So close to home," his wife, Robin, added.

Police say a woman heard noises outside her home late last Monday night and went outside to investigate.

That's when she saw a man chasing another one down the street. But officers say she then became the focus of the man doing the chasing, and she ended up subduing him with a wooden club when he barged in her home.

"It's pretty scary to think it could happen," said Korba.

The incident in Slidell happened one day after a similar incident on 3rd Street in the Tammany Hills neighborhood in Covington. There, law enforcement says a man attempted to break into several homes before holding a family of seven at knife-point.

But authorities say similarly to Slidell, the reason that man was able to get in that home was because the homeowners were checking on a suspicious sound outside.

"I'm 67-years-old and I've never had anything like that happen," said home invasion victim John Lampo, "Let me tell you something, it can happen to you."

Law enforcement is alerting all residents about another suspected similarity in the cases-- drug use. In Covington, the suspect was reportedly acting paranoid claiming someone was chasing him with a gun.

In Slidell, police say when they arrived on scene, the suspect "became very excited and began jumping around." The suspect was taken to the hospital before arrest and told officers "he didn't remember the incident, but did admit to taking drugs at some point over the last couple of days."

"We're seeing it, a lot, the mojo, the bath salts that we saw a couple years back. It's synthetic drugs that are creating this problem with people's reactions are extremely abnormal," said Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal.

Police say the worst thing you can do is think you can't end up as the wrong person at the wrong time.

"Be vigilant of your surroundings, watch what's going on in your neighborhood and just be prepared," said Fandal.

The Korba's say they're absolutely taking that advice.

Police remind you to call 911 if you hear or see anything suspicious around your home instead of checking it out yourself.

© 2017 WWL-TV