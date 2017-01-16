Homeowner shoots and kills man acting 'erratically' in his yard

NOPD investigates a shooting in Algiers.

SLIDELL - A Slidell homeowner shot and killed a man who was acting 'erratically' in his front yard early Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.



According to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office, deputies were sent to a home in the Ozone Woods subdivision shortly after midnight.



The spokesperson said the man was 'acting erratically' and at some point the homeowner shot him. The homeowner remained on the scene and is cooperating in the investigation.



The spokesperson said that no arrests have been made at this time but that detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.



Sheriff Randy Smith is expected to make a statement on the incident Tuesday.

