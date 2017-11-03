Homeowner who pulled gun on high school pranksters arrested

MANDEVILLE- A homeowner accused of confronting a group of prankster teens with a gun has been arrested.

Craig Scott turned himself in this afternoon for aggravated assault with a firearm and simple obstruction of a roadway.

Scott is accused of chasing the teens in his Mandeville subdivision after catching them throwing toilet paper, and other items on his property. Police say charges are still possible for some of the teens involved.

