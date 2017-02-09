Michael Doherty undergoing physical therapy in Atlanta.

ST. TAMMANY- For the first time since his serious spinal injury during a playoff football game this past fall, a Covington teen is back home.

Though Michael Doherty is only visiting for the weekend, he returned stronger and more able, thanks to a specialty rehab facility in Atlanta.



Northshore Bureau Chief Ashley Rodrigue traveled to the Shepherd Center to witness Doherty's will to walk first-hand.

Even the little, everyday tasks can be tough. These days, putting on shorts is one of the hardest things the 17-year-old says he has to do.

"The easiest things that I used to be able to do are hard," Doherty said.

'I couldn't feel anything'

The St. Paul's defensive back broke a vertebrae in November, at the team's first playoff game of the post-season.

"We both sandwiched a dude," Doherty recalled, "I just remembered falling back and I couldn't feel anything. I was moving my arms, but it was very delayed. Like they wouldn't move after a few seconds. That's when I knew something was really messed up."

Doherty had emergency surgery at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington, while hoards of friends, loved ones and even strangers and celebrities, reached out with prayers, positivity, financial and physical support.

"We couldn't have done it without everyone's help," said Lisa Galatoire, Michael's mother, "It's really amazing how many people have reached out to us from all over that we don't even know. I think it's amazing and there are so many good people out in the world that do want to help."

Some also made a pitch for the Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

'He couldn't do anything'

"At first, I did not want to come at all, because I didn't want to leave town," said Doherty, "But then once I got here, I loved it. I'm happy I came here."

"We came by plane and he was laid out on the stretcher and he couldn't do anything," said Galatoire, "The next morning they got him up and ready in the chair to start therapy. They don't mess around."

The Shepherd Center is world-renowned for its brain and spinal cord injury recovery programs. Thanks to donations, it offers long-term living options for families and a specialized adolescent program, that includes keeping Michael's academics on schedule. His therapists say he's maintaining above-average standards.

"First thing they did was get me to use my phone," Doherty said, "Then they got me to brush my teeth on my own again. And then mainly strengthening me."

I will walk again

"He pushes himself through and I think some of the athlete in him starts to come out and show that he's used to the hard work," said Ashley Kim, a physical therapist with the Shepherd Center Adolescent Team, "And then, also because he's an athlete, he also knows when his body has hit a limit or a wall and he says I need a small break. But then as soon as he's revved his engines back up, he's back at it again."

"Just to watch what he has to go through to do the smallest little things," said Galatoire, "Then I think, he's amazing. I can do anything watching him."

Michael just graduated from the Shepherd Center's in-patient program and has now transferred to its intensive day program. He'll work for the next six weeks to become as independent as possible with plans to finish out the school year at St. Paul's. Then he wants to come back to the Shepherd Center for the entire summer to ramp up his recovery.

When asked what his overall goal is, Doherty said, "To walk again." Though he doesn't have a timeline for himself, he says after being at the Shepherd Center, he does believe he will walk again.

"Totally, 100 percent," said Galatoire, "I know that he's going to walk again. There's no question."

Make no mistake, the road ahead is a long one and it includes waking up some areas of his body that still aren't fully responding, like his fingers.

"It stops in the middle of my stomach, but I can feel deep pressure in my feet and certain parts of my legs," explained Doherty.

Keeping the faith

Despite the struggle, the Doherty family stays thankful and faithful, with a never-ending amount of visitors to Atlanta and good vibes being sent from Louisiana.

While Michael maintains a fighting spirit, the Shepherd Center remains focused on making his will to walk their next success story.

"'There's a limit,' that doesn't get said around here," said Kim, "It's, 'We're going to see what's possible.' We're going to push you to the next mark, whatever that is for you. We're going to keep going until we get there."

How you can help

There are several fundraisers, raffles and tournaments coming up to help Michael's family cover the costs of his recovery efforts.

Up first is the Hannan High Baseball Hit-A-Thon this Saturday, February 11 at Coquille Park in Madisonville.

The event begins at 5:30 and 10 percent of all proceeds will be donated to Doherty and his family. Details on how to sponsor a player are here: https://www.hannanhigh.org/uploaded/athletic_icons/2017_Hit_A_Thon.pdf

Next is a Tennis tournament the week of March 9-12. Head to this website for more details: www.mm36slam.com

A charter fishing trip is being raffled off with Michael picking the winner on Facebook Live on May 1st. Voodoo Charters out of Venice is offering the winner a fishing trip valued at $2500, including fuel, that the winner has a year from the pull date to schedule. Lodging is not included. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling the Voodoo Charter offices at 504-920-3474. For more details on the company, visit their website: www.voodoofishingcharters.com.

You can also donate directly to the family through this GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/mighty-michael-doherty

You can keep up with Michael's progress through his Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MightyMichael36

Lastly, visit the Shepherd Center website to learn how to contribute to the facility's goal of helping those with brain and spinal injuries continue beating the odds: https://give.shepherd.org/

