Inmate dies at Tangi jail

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. -- The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide at the parish jail late Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, "jail staff responded to a disturbance between offenders. Upon jail staff arrival, it was determined an offender was in need of immediate medical attention."

The staff performed CPR on the inmate until EMTs arrived, but the inmate did not survive.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department was called and the incident is under investigation.

