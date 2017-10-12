Inmate dies hours after reporting to St. Tammany jail

An internal investigation is underway after an inmate at the St. Tammany Parish jail died within hours of reporting for a year-long prison sentence.



Cherie Harrison of Mississippi reported to the jail on October 3 to begin serving time for failing to report a felony.



Sheriff Randy Smith said that by that evening, she complained of not feeling well. After being evaluated by medical staff, she was sent to the hospital, where she later died.



Harrison was determined to have died from complications from diabetes.



Smith told The New Orleans Advocate that he did not believe Harrison had an insulin pump on her. The pumps are designed to continuously administer the drug throughout the day. However, relatives told the newspaper that the jail would not let her have the pump.



The sheriff's office would not comment further.

