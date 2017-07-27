Lacombe couple arrested after drug raid in home

(Photo: Photo courtesy STPSO)

LACOMBE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana couple has been arrested after authorities say various drugs were found at their residence.



News outlets report 33-year-old Brent Lewis and 28-year-old Shaunna Bickham were arrested and each charged with several offenses that include possession of cocaine over 28 grams and possession of Oxycodone.



The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release that they searched the home Wednesday. Authorities say Lewis tried to discard what is believed to be crack cocaine down the toilet as agents searched the home.



Authorities say they've recovered over $10,000 in cash and 20 grams of marijuana among other drugs.



It's unclear if they have lawyers.

