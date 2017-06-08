Lawsuit: Deputies ignored cries of transgender woman raped in Tangipahoa Parish Prison

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: DanHenson1, Custom)

A transgender woman was beaten and repeatedly raped by a group of male inmates at the Tangipahoa Parish Prison last year while deputies ignored her cries for help and refused to house her apart from the jail's general population, according to a new federal lawsuit.

According to our partners at The Advocate, the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in New Orleans, says the woman begged the guards "to protect her from the brutal acts of the other inmates," but was met first with indifference and ultimately with a threat that she would be shot if she did not "shut up."

The attack left the woman with seven broken bones in her face, the lawsuit says, as well as psychological disorders that will require long-term treatment.

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Daniel Edwards and Stuart Murphy, the longtime warden of the lockup who was recently reassigned within the Sheriff's Office.

It was filed on behalf of Jane Doe, a pseudonym used in court filings to protect the identity of victims.

