Lightning strike causes house fire in Slidell, fire officials say

SLIDELL – A house fire in Slidell was started by a lightning strike on Sunday morning, according to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District.

The fire occurred at a house in the 2000 block of Lakeshore Boulevard South around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the home with heavy smoke coming from the roof and eaves.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

According to the fire district, a neighbor was outside on his porch when he reported seeing lightning strike the home. The strike blew a hole in the roof and caused a fire in the attic of the home.

The house was vacant and for sale at the time of the fire.

The fire district says no injuries were reported and the home sustained heavy fire damage to the attic and some smoke damage to the rest of the home.

