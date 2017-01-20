Locals gather to watch Trump inauguration

Local students on the northshore watched Friday's inauguration.

MANDEVILLE- When newly sworn-in President Donald Trump said, "Together, we will make America great again," customers at N'tini's Restaurant applauded, saying they've been waiting a long time for that effort to begin.

"I love it," said Deborah Krieger, "Let's see. Do what you preach."

The business opened its patriotic, decorated doors for the Trump inauguration in an effort to bring people together as Americans.

"We feel very good, that's why we're out celebrating," said Lenny and Cindy Duplessis.

In Covington, civics students at Christ Episcopal School watched the lessons from their textbooks, lectures and projects come to life.

"It's certainly a lot more decadent than I thought it would be," said Senior Carter Duvic, "I thought it was going to be a lot more simple."

"I think it was important for this inauguration to happen no matter what your opinions were," said Junior Aiyana Thomas, "It just needed to continue to pass power peacefully."

For the school's Italian exchange student, the experience was like nothing he's ever seen.

"It's very interesting because I've never been interested in politics so it's my first time watching an inauguration live and actually I'm here in the U.S. watching it, so it's very special," said Alberto Melis.

Aside from the day being one of celebration for some, a day of loathing for others and a day of learning for the rest, many are hoping it's a fresh start for all Americans in the way we treat each other.

"I hope everyone pulls together and we can unite as one again," said Lenny Duplessis. "Yea, we all want to make America great again for all of us," said Cindy Duplessis.

