Locals, local businesses plan inaugural events

MANDEVILLE, La. -- N'tini's restaurant is known for its special occasion celebrations. Inauguration Day fits right into their reputation.

"Donna and Mark Benfatti, the owners, wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate our new president," said JoAnn Harper, "It wasn't about any particular party, they're doing it because we're Americans."

While the bar and grill will be airing the swearing-in ceremony on all of its televisions, and offering patriotic specials, its owners will be experiencing the event first hand in Washington D.C.

They'll be in the crowd with another Mandeville resident, Jay Connaughton, whose advertising firm played a part in Donald Trump's victorious campaign.

"To watch the peaceful transfer of power, it's the best part of American democracy," he said, "And to win an election like we did and bring about the change that so many people are looking for, it's a tremendous time for our country."

The Connaughton's are excited about their extensive celebratory schedule as presidential VIP's.

"We're going to go to the Black Tie and Boots Texas Ball, so I've got my cowboy boots ready to go," he said, "Tomorrow morning we've got a few private parties before the inaugural, which is obviously super early for us. They're telling people to be as early as 6 a.m. to get to the seats they need and then tomorrow night will be the official Inaugural Ball."

Though there are also plans for those unhappy with tomorrow's changing of the guard, many say they're simply planning to celebrate the next big moment in our country's history.

