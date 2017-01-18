LPSO: Three sought after man shot, killed in Denham Springs

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. -- Police are searching for three men connected to the fatal shooting of another man in Livingston Parish.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, officers were dispatched to a private drive off of Monro Perkins Road around 6 p.m. on Jan. 18 to investigate shots fired in the area. Once they arrived on scene, officers found the body of an unidentified black man shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies are currently searching for three black male suspects traveling in an older model, white, 4-door car. Police believe there was a connection between the victim and the three suspects prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

