LSP: Crash on I-10 leaves Mandeville man dead

SLIDELL, LA. - A Mandeville man is dead after a Wednesday morning crash on Interstate-10 in Slidell.

Louisiana State Police said 52-year-old Jody Lasalle died when his 2007 F-150 crossed over the interstate around 9 a.m.

Troopers said Lasalle's truck went through the grass median, hitting another Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Louie Cole of Metairie. Although both drivers were wearing seat belts, Lasalle died at a local hospital due to his injuries in the crash, said state police.

State police said Cole consented to a breathalyzer test and had no alcohol in his system. As part of the investigation, a blood sample was taken from Lasalle and was sent to a crime lab.

This investigation is ongoing.

