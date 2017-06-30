Man, 22, killed in fiery crash on I-55

PONTCHATOULA – A 22-year-old man is dead in a fiery crash early Friday on Interstate 55 near Pontchatoula.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 2:46 a.m. Friday near LA 22.

Investigators say Alexander James Breaux of Denham Springs was driving a pickup southbound when he crashed into the back of a freightliner.

Breaux’s truck then traveled off the right side of the roadway and through a ditch before striking a fence.

“Breaux’s truck came to final rest in the fence line and became engulfed in flames,” Louisiana State Police said. “Breaux was trapped inside the vehicle.”

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Breaux dead at the scene. The driver of the freightliner was not hurt in the crash.

State Police do not believe alcohol to be a contributing factor in the crash. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

