Man accused of raping child while out on bond in 7-year-old child porn case

ST TAMMANY PARISH -- A man awaiting trial in a child pornography case was arrested again, this time for rape.

According to authorities, Jackson Richard “Rick” Miller is now accused of inappropriately photographing two young girls and raping one of them. The alleged crimes happened while he was out on bond while awaiting trial for a child pornography case. A trial that had been delayed for seven years.

Before Tuesday’s motion hearing, clerk of court records show Miller’s child pornography case had been delayed around 70 times. And on Tuesday, it was delayed again.

In 2009, the State Attorney General’s Office put Miller behind bars for pornography involving a juvenile. In July of 2017, Miller found himself back in jail, accused of taking explicit pictures of an eight-year-old girl and a nine-year-old girl and sexually abusing one of them for two years.

While Miller was allegedly committing these crimes, he’d been out on bond for more than seven years.



“The blame belongs with the judge, the prosecution and the defense attorney,” said Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission.

Miller’s name has come up on court dockets dozens and dozens of times, but it’s never reached the courtroom for trial.

Court records show the reasons include judge transfers, defense attorney changes and at least a handful of prosecutor switches.

The case was also under the direction of Former District Attorney Walter Reed until Warren Montgomery took over in 2015.

“My administration has never requested a continuance of trial in this case, is ready for trial, and objects to any further continuance,” Montgomery’s office said in a statement to Eyewitness News. “The clerk's record reflects that there were approximately 47 continuances of the trial date. Forty-four of the 47 were requested by the defense and only three by the state under the prior administration."

However, records show that the court called for continuances as well.

One of Miller’s attorney’s said their continuance requests were buying time to cover the cost of a computer expert they believed would help them win a “very triable case.” That attorney says they are shocked by the new charges again Miller.

Those charges are the reason behind the latest delay in the case.



“The numbers of continuances in this case should be an embarrassment to the judge and to the entire St. Tammany Justice System,” Goyeneche said.

Miller’s bond his most recent arrest is set at $1.5 million. Tuesday, the state asked to revoke his $25,000 bond from the previous case and increase it. That motion was granted.

Trial for Miller’s original arrest on child pornography charges is set for next month. Miller has not made an appearance in court for his recent arrest for rape.

© 2017 WWL-TV