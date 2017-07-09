Man accused of setting two North Shore Walmart stores on fire while he shoplifted

AMITE, La. – A man has been booked in connection with at least two fires at Walmart stores on the North Shore.

According to Action News 17, 45-year-old Larry Schouest Jr, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of aggravated arson and six counts of felony theft.

Officials said they believe Schouest set fires at Walmart stores in Amite and Hammond to cause a distraction while he stole laptop computers from the retailers.

Reports said additional charges are pending from Ponchatoula Police, who investigated a similar fire at a Walmart in their area recently.

