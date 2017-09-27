Man accused of shooting at estranged wife as she drove off; bullet found in headrest

Photo courtesy Bogalusa Police Department

BOGALUSA, LA. - A man is in jail Wednesday after police say he shot at his ex-wife while she tried to drive away from him.

Officials said the victim told them she was driving on Mercedes Street around 2:30 p.m. and as she came to Florence Avenue, she saw her estranged husband, 22-year-old Richard Martin.

The woman said when Martin saw her, he started walking towards her car with a pistol and she sped off. That's when Martin reportedly fired several shots at her car.

Police said they found one bullet in the back of the driver's seat headrest. Police said they also found Martin fired four rounds into a home on Florence Avenue.

Around three hours later, officers said Marin tried to run from them into a wooded area, and then into an apartment complex where officers said they found Martin hiding in a closet.

Martin was booked with various charges, including attempted second-degree murder and resisting an officer.

