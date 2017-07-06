Man arrested, booked with murder after 9-month-old infant's death

Benjamin Joseph Carter Sr.

HAMMOND -- Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing a 9-month-old infant.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department, Benjamin Joseph Carter, Sr. was arrested on July 3 and booked with Second Degree Murder for allegedly killing a 9-month-old baby.

Deputies were dispatched to the child's home around 3:45 p.m. on July 3 to investigate the report of an unresponsive infant. Attempts to revive the infant were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found the baby had died from blunt force trauma according to the TPSD. The specifics of the baby's death will not be released.

The investigation into the child's death led police to Carter, who sources say was the baby's caretaker at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

