Man dead after domestic dispute stabbing in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA. - Investigators in St. Tammany Parish say one man is dead after an apparent domestic dispute in Slidell Saturday morning.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crime happened shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Seville Court in the Huntwyck Village subdivision.

Rondy Vernon, 37, was transported to Slidell Memorial Hospital with a single stab wound to the chest. He later died at the hospital.

Vernon’s long-time live-in companion, 31-year-old Michelle Adams was arrested and booked into St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of manslaughter.

Investigators say the couple’s three children were inside the home at the time of the crime. The children are now in the care of family members.

