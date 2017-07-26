Man dead after early morning shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, LA. - Police say one man is dead after an early morning shooting in Covington Wednesday.

Covington Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of N. Florida Street around 1:50 a.m. for reported gunfire. At the scene, officers discovered 26-year-old Antoine Collar dead in the front seat of a vehicle who had been shot multiple times. The parish coroner said Collar is from Denham Springs.

Officers are still processing the scene.

Covington Police will release additional details about the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

