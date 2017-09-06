WWL
Man dies after car crashes into train in Slidell

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 5:19 AM. CDT September 07, 2017

SLIDELL, LA. - One man died after his car crashed into a passenger train on the Northshore, according to reports Tuesday night.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, investigators are still withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.

Firefighters received a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday that a car had collided with an Amtrak train near the intersection of Carr Drive and U.S. 11. Crews found a car submerged in water and the driver had been ejected.

No other injuries were reported.

Read more at the New Orleans Advocate website. 

