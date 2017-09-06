Man dies after car crashes into train in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA. - One man died after his car crashed into a passenger train on the Northshore, according to reports Tuesday night.
According to the New Orleans Advocate, investigators are still withholding the man’s name until his family is notified.
Firefighters received a call around 7 p.m. Tuesday that a car had collided with an Amtrak train near the intersection of Carr Drive and U.S. 11. Crews found a car submerged in water and the driver had been ejected.
No other injuries were reported.
Read more at the New Orleans Advocate website.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs