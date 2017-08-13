Man drives pickup onto airport runway; does donuts as planes try to land

John Robertson of Mississippi. (Photo: Slidell Police)

SLIDELL - A Mississippi man somehow managed to drive his pickup truck onto an airport runway at the Slidell Municipal Airport and got it stuck in a ditch after doing 'donuts.'

According to Slidell Police, 49-year-old John Robertson of Kilmichael, Mississippi was driving erratically and doing spinning 'donuts' on the runway at the airport around noon.



At some point his pickup got stuck in a ditch before police arrived.



Robertson told police he was "just being stupid." Police arrested him for Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle and more counts could follow as the airport investigates how Robertson gained access to the runway.

Police said no injuries were reported, but they caution that although the story sounds humorous, someone could have been badly injured.

