Police searching for person of interest in Abita Springs stabbing

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Police are searching for a person of interest who may be connected to a fatal stabbing that occurred Thursday night near Abita Springs.

According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, an argument between two men turned deadly after one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other. The fatal stabbing occurred at a trailer park in the 20300 block of Highway 36 around 8:30 p.m. on June 22.

Interviewing witnesses, though, has been a struggle since many of them are Hispanic, the Sheriff’s Office said. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement is assisting with the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Police are searching for a man known as "Veto" that may be connected to the stabbing.

Police say "Veto" is a Honduran national in his mid-to-late fifty's with a medium build, dark complexion, shoulder length salt/pepper hair and a mustache. He is believed to be in the Covington or Abita Springs area. Police say "Veto" does not have a vehicle and will most likely be walking or on a bicycle.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

